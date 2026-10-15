The World Bank has rated the implementation of Pakistan’s $700 million Pakistan Public Resources for Inclusive Development — Multiphase Programmatic Approach program as moderately satisfactory. At the same time, the bank assessed the overall level of risk to the program as substantial, Dawn reports.

The program is intended to support macroeconomic stability, improve the quality of public services, mobilize domestic revenues, and improve the quality of budget spending. One of its goals is to raise Pakistan’s tax revenue-to-gross domestic product ratio from 12.3% in June 2025 to 15% by June 2030.

Risks and financing

The World Bank explained its assessment by high risks in the political and public governance spheres. It also pointed to moderate or substantial risks related to the macroeconomic situation, sectoral strategies and policies, institutional capacity, fiduciary issues, and environmental and social standards.

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According to the bank, an advance disbursement of $164.52 million has been made for the program. At the same time, the World Bank noted that significant progress has been recorded for most indicators on which the allocation of funds depends. The Pakistani government is also launching a technical assistance component and related mechanisms for implementing the program.

Delays in statistical reform

The bank informed the government about delays in establishing the governing board of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and appointing a chief statistician. The position has remained vacant since September 24, 2026. The program’s conditions stipulate that it must not remain unfilled during implementation, and an incumbent civil servant may not be formally delegated the powers of the chief statistician.

Separately, the World Bank gave a moderate-to-substantial risk rating to the $70 million Connected Punjab program, scheduled through June 2031. It covers the expansion of broadband access, digital public services, readiness for the use of artificial intelligence, and the development of cashless payments.

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