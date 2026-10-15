In the United States, approval of President Donald Trump's performance stands at 36%, while 64% of respondents expressed disapproval. This is the lowest figure across both of his presidential terms, The Hill reports, citing a new Fox News poll.

Breakdown of responses

Among Republican respondents, 76% approved of Trump's performance and 23% disapproved. At the same time, 98% of Democrats said they disapproved of his performance, while 2% of representatives of this group supported the president. Among independent voters, 78% disapproved of Trump's performance, while 22% expressed approval.

Fox News noted that the decline in the rating was most noticeable among likely voters under the age of 45, people with annual household incomes below $50,000, nonwhite voters, and respondents without higher education.

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Assessments of the president's policies

Regarding Trump's actions on inflation, 22% of respondents approved of his performance. In the summer, this figure stood at 36%. His actions in the economic sphere were disapproved of by 70% of respondents, on tariffs by 69%, on foreign policy by 64%, and on immigration by 56%.

Among the issues listed, respondents gave the highest rating to the president's border security policy: 50% approved of it, while another 50% did not. The poll was conducted on October 9–12 among 1,202 registered voters; the margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.

As the publication notes, Trump's 2024 election campaign focused on lowering prices for voters. The Hill also writes that the war with Iran caused oil and energy prices to rise: as of Wednesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was about $4.33 — $1.25 more than a year earlier, according to AAA.

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