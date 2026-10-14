Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the newly appointed secretary-general of the Makkah Agreement on Joint Defense, retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood. During the meeting, the head of government heard a strategy for developing defense and strategic cooperation within the pact, Dawn reports, citing Pakistan’s state radio.

The alliance’s first secretary-general

Nauman Mahmood was appointed the first secretary-general of the Makkah Defense Alliance between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The agreement was signed on August 7. It stipulates that member states will consider an attack on one of them as an attack on all members of the alliance.

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Shehbaz Sharif called the pact a historic milestone for peace, unity and stability in the region. He also wished Mahmood success in his new position.

Statement regarding Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s prime minister reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. The meeting took place amid heightened tensions in recent days between Saudi Arabia, which is a party to the pact, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

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