A serious incident occurred at CFB Wainwright military base in the Canadian province of Alberta, causing a major fire. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported this.

Federal authorities' response

In a post on X, Carney said that the federal government is working closely with Alberta authorities and local officials. According to Deutsche Welle, the prime minister also expressed support for military personnel affected by the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by Alberta authorities

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as significant and tragic. According to her, the fire affected many military personnel.

Officials did not provide details regarding the cause of the fire or whether there were any casualties. The incident occurred several days before a referendum scheduled for October 19 in Alberta on starting the process of separating the province from the rest of Canada. The referendum is to determine whether the province wants to begin such a process.

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