Yemen’s Houthi movement has claimed attacks on airports and facilities of Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia that allegedly took place over the previous 48 hours. As Anadolu Agency reports, movement spokesperson Yahya Saree said ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, were used in the strikes.

Claims about the targets of the attacks

According to Saree, the Houthis struck the Shaybah oil field, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and Abha International Airport. He claims that the attacks were a response to “Saudi aggression against our country.”

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The Houthi spokesperson also claimed an attack on radars that the movement called Saudi radars in Jabal al-Hisn and Jabal al-Rahma. Another target, he claimed, was the Khamis Mushait air base; the operation was allegedly carried out in three stages. Saudi authorities did not comment on these claims immediately after they were made public.

Escalation of hostilities

These claims came amid intensified hostilities between the Houthis and forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition. The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. According to the agency, hostilities have intensified since July and spread to Saudi Arabian territory.

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