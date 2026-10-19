More than 100 people were killed in the city of Al-Dabab in Sudan’s West Kordofan state as a result of a drone strike on October 18, 2026. This was reported by The Rio Times, citing local groups and Radio Dabanga.

Relatives of the victims told Radio Dabanga that the strike hit a crowded market. According to their preliminary information, more than 100 people were killed and another 120 were injured.

Different casualty figures

The Dar Hamar High Council, the Qimam civic group and the Al-Dabab emergency service estimated the number of civilian deaths at about 150. They also reported more than 120 injured people.

The Tasis alliance, which supports the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, presented a different version of events. It said the first strike hit a truck carrying people returning from a mourning gathering. Alliance representatives also said that a second drone attacked people who had come to help the wounded and put the death toll at 80.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accusations against the army

In the headline of its report, Radio Dabanga held the Sudanese Armed Forces responsible for the strikes on Al-Dabab and neighboring Al-Majlad. The Tasis alliance also accused the Sudanese army and suggested that a Turkish Bayraktar Akinci drone, which it said belonged to the army, may have been used in the attack.

The Sudanese army, commanded by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, since April 2023. Neither the army nor the Rapid Support Forces has released its own version of the strike on Al-Dabab.

On October 19, drones also attacked Khartoum and attempted to strike the airport, Radio Dabanga reported. According to the outlet, four people, including three children, were killed when the drones fell. The military said it had shot down two drones it linked to the Rapid Support Forces.

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