In South Korea, from January to August, 634 prisoners who had served less than 60% of their sentences were granted parole. Chu Jin-woo, a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party, citing Justice Ministry data, linked the increase in such decisions to overcrowding in correctional facilities, Korea Herald reports.

The number of early releases has increased

According to the lawmaker, throughout 2025, 172 prisoners who had not served 60% of their sentences were released on parole. The figure for the first eight months of 2026 was approximately 3.7 times higher than that annual result. In 2022–2024, the number of such releases did not exceed 40, but it rose sharply last year.

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Overcrowded facilities

As of the end of August, correctional facilities were operating at 126.2% capacity. By comparison, the figure was 122.1% in 2025.

The Justice Ministry is expanding the practice of granting parole to elderly and ill prisoners considered to pose a low risk of reoffending. The ministry also said it intended to increase the number of such releases by 30% year-on-year. Chu Jin-woo called for measures to protect the public, including completely halting the early release of those convicted of serious crimes and strengthening monitoring through electronic bracelets.

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