The first official press briefing by the newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, which took place on October 13, 2026, became the focus of attention in the American media due to a series of oddities, its unprofessional nature, and its brevity. But Trump liked it all.

The briefing lasted about 14 minutes in total. The press secretary spent most of that time reading from a prepared script filled with compliments for U.S. President Donald Trump, while only about five minutes were set aside for questions from journalists.

One of the most notable moments of the session occurred during the Q&A: while commenting on balancing her work schedule with raising four children, Zakharia slipped up and referred to her husband as the president, after which she quickly corrected her mistake. During her remarks, representatives from only three media outlets—Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail—had time to ask questions, after which she abruptly ended her remarks.

The American media were critical of the spokesperson’s first appearance. The Independent described the debut as disastrous, the New York Post noted Zakaria’s visible nervousness, and The Daily Beast published a critical review of the briefing. At the same time, Donald Trump himself publicly supported the new press secretary, giving the briefing a positive review.

“The new White House press secretary is a fan of absolutely crazy conspiracy theories. In the past, she spread fabrications about a secret pedophile ring among Democrats, supported the Pizzagate theory, wrote about ‘pedophile cannibals’ among the Hollywood elite, discussed Trump’s secret signals to QAnon supporters (a far-right American conspiracy movement that views Trump as a messiah), and spread false claims about vaccines and the 2020 election.

And in terms of appearance, Zacharia fits right in with Trump’s well-known aesthetic preferences: long blond hair, a carefully crafted on-air persona, and a distinctly glamorous look.

All in all, the ideal press secretary for the “Pumpkin”: the looks of a TV host, MAGA beliefs (the pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” movement), and extensive experience spreading conspiracy nonsense,” —this is how the well-known Russian political blogger Rustem Agdamov described the blonde.

On October 10, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary. She replaced Caroline Levitt, who decided to step down to spend more time with her children and family.

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