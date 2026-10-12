In Warsaw, Poland, NATO's commander in Europe, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, stated that the Alliance would respond if Russia, an aggressor state, attacked the territory of any NATO member country. He stressed that NATO is a defensive alliance and that any attack on its allies would be futile.

As TimesLIVE reports, Grynkewich described the Alliance's three-stage approach at the Warsaw Security Forum: to stop the adversary, weaken its offensive and destroy its military system.

Limits of the military response

According to the general, NATO's response would not be limited to the forces involved in the initial attack. If the adversary continued its attack or deployed reserves, the Alliance would target the entire military system involved in hostilities against it.

Grynkewich clarified that this would concern not only the direct attacking forces, but also everything that supports, supplies and controls them. He also stated that NATO would fight if anyone dared to attack the Alliance.

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The general explained that he decided to speak publicly about NATO's plans because of concern among allies caused by recent acts of sabotage and arson. He said he wanted to reassure approximately 1 billion citizens of Alliance countries that NATO was prepared for such actions.

Tensions with Moscow

Grynkewich did not directly name Russia, but a significant part of his statements was aimed at Moscow. NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept identifies Russia as the most significant security threat to the Alliance.

European governments accuse Moscow of intensifying sabotage, drone incursions and cyberattacks. Russia denies involvement in sabotage and other hybrid operations.

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