Queen Letizia of Spain attended a military parade in Madrid to mark the country’s National Day. For the event, she chose a light pink dress that she had worn before. Against the backdrop of guests who mostly wore dark blue, red, and green outfits, the queen’s look stood out with its delicate shades.

For her public appearance, Letizia chose a midi-length dress from the Spanish brand The 2nd Skin Co., featuring three-quarter sleeves and a fitted silhouette that flows into a flared skirt. This outfit was already in the queen’s wardrobe: she wore it last year during a state visit to China.

The queen accessorized the look with dark brown open-heeled pumps and a black clutch. The 54-year-old Letizia completed the ensemble with a family brooch featuring a pearl and diamonds. It was Queen Victoria Eugenia of Battenberg who bequeathed that this piece of jewelry, which belongs to the royal collection, be passed down from one Spanish queen to the next.

Letizia also wore long pearl earrings and left her chestnut hair down, styling it lightly.

It’s worth noting that her younger daughter, Sofia, chose a bright red suit by Tommy Hilfiger for the parade. And the eldest heir to the throne, Princess Leonor, joined her parents in military uniform. This year’s event was particularly special for her, as it marked her first time participating in the event following the completion of her three-year military training at the Army, Navy, and Air Force academies.

This was reported by Hello!

The King of Spain acknowledged the abuses of the colonial era but did not apologize.

In Spain, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the opposition People’s Party, called on former King Juan Carlos to return from his self-imposed exile following the publication of declassified documents regarding the 1981 coup attempt.

Spain has decided to declassify new documents concerning the 1981 coup attempt and the role of former King Juan Carlos I.

Read us on