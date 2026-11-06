Kushner assessed the negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine

Jared Kushner stated that the U.S. negotiations with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners in Brussels regarding security guarantees for Kyiv were productive and substantive.

Jared Kushner, the U.S. President’s Special Representative, wrote about this on social media platform X.

“We are working intensively with all parties to find practical solutions that can end this war and lay the foundation for a lasting peace. Our goal is to address the security concerns of all parties through practical, mutually agreed-upon arrangements that will reduce the risk of future conflicts,” Kushner noted.

He confirmed that the first trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia since February will take place next week in Abu Dhabi.

According to Donald Trump’s special representative, the U.S. is working with both sides to develop substantive proposals that will make the talks as meaningful and productive as possible.

“President Trump has made achieving peace a priority. Our focus is on carrying out the complex, detailed work necessary to turn this goal into a comprehensive and long-lasting agreement,” Kushner added.

He explained that five main objectives are being considered: ongoing security consultations, reliable communications during crises, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce the risk of escalation, and a stable framework for long-term European security and stability.

According to Trump’s special representative, any agreements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making of each nation.

“Each country will retain authority over its own security and alliances, and no country will have the right to veto another’s sovereign choices. NATO will remain the central element of Europe’s collective defense, and this initiative will be based on existing institutions and commitments,” Kushner noted.

According to him, Trump held a substantive discussion with a number of European leaders on creating the conditions for lasting peace after more than 30 years of attempts by Europe and Russia to build a stable security framework.

Kushner noted that Washington will continue consultations in the Shell Bay format with the participation of Ukraine, NATO, the European Union, and European partners, and will also engage the Russian side within the framework of the peace process.

“All parties remain deeply engaged in preparing for substantive and productive negotiations. We will consult closely with our European partners on the sidelines, and, if progress is made, we will seek to move to a broader multilateral format with their direct participation,” he concluded.

Earlier, Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, held talks in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and the investment firm BlackRock.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are expected to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

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