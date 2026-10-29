Maia Sandu Convenes Moldova's Security Council in Response to a Large-Scale Cyberattack

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is convening a meeting of the country’s Security Council in response to a large-scale cyberattack on government digital services. According to preliminary data, the personal data of approximately 750,000 citizens may have fallen into the hands of cybercriminals.

The press office of the President’s Office reported that the Security Council meeting will take place in the coming days. Participants are expected to assess the consequences of the cyberattack and determine a response.

Maia Sandu spoke about the attack on the country’s digital infrastructure during an online summit dedicated to the regulation of advanced artificial intelligence models. Leaders and ministers from more than 30 countries participated in the event.

In her address, the president emphasized the need for international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

According to Sandu, countries need shared access to protective tools and expert knowledge to effectively counter cyberattacks generated and directed using neural networks.

According to Moldovan authorities, between October 19 and 23, the country suffered a large-scale attack on its government digital services.

The Moldovan government reported that hackers attempted to gain access to information related to approximately 1 million citizen identification numbers (IDNP).

Preliminary estimates suggest that the attackers may have obtained the personal data of about 750,000 people.

The consequences of the cyberattack and the potential scope of the data breach are to be assessed during a Security Council meeting. Based on the results, the authorities plan to determine further steps to respond to the incident and strengthen the protection of the state’s digital infrastructure.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

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In Moldova, following a cyberattack on government digital services, the personal data of approximately 750,000 people may have been stolen. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated that such attacks may become increasingly frequent, so the country needs to strengthen its cybersecurity and invest more in the security of government systems. Some online services remain unavailable—they will be restored only after verification.

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