The Dutch Ministry of Defense reported cyberattacks by Chinese hackers using AI

Chinese hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in devices connected to the internet. This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Yesilgöz made this statement on social media platform X.

“Artificial intelligence allows hackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities more quickly. Chinese hackers are also taking advantage of this. The AIVD (Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service) and the MIVD (Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service) are once again warning about this. Thanks to their advice, Dutch citizens and businesses can better protect themselves against this,” the post reads.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, intelligence services expect a significant increase in the number of cyberattacks by Chinese hackers.

According to the intelligence services, hackers target devices at the network perimeter, including firewalls, VPN gateways, and portals.

The services note that Chinese hackers have in-depth knowledge of Western hardware and software. They study such systems in detail and sometimes gain access to confidential source code. This allows them to find vulnerabilities without the manufacturers’ knowledge.

To speed up the search for and exploitation of vulnerabilities, hackers use artificial intelligence.

According to the MIVD and AIVD, Chinese hackers have repeatedly attacked the networks of various organizations—particularly in the Netherlands—through vulnerable edge devices in recent years.

Intelligence agencies recommend that institutions and organizations install security updates as soon as possible and implement multi-layered protection, including two-factor authentication.

Source: Dylan Yesilgoz

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