Taiwan President William Lai said that Taiwanese citizens and eligible residents could receive 10,000 Taiwan dollars each before Lunar New Year. To make this possible, the legislature must complete its review of next year's general budget by January 5, Taipei Times reports.

According to Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Justin Wu, Lai made the statement at a meeting of the party's Central Committee in Taipei. The payment is part of the budget proposed by the administration, so its timing depends directly on lawmakers' vote.

The payment was called an AI bonus

Lai linked the initiative to economic growth, which is largely driven by the artificial intelligence sector. The president said Taiwan's exports could reach a record US$900 billion this year. According to his data, exports amounted to a record US$87.72 billion last month.

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The president called the payment an “AI bonus” and stressed that the economic benefits of the industry's development should be distributed among the population without harming public finances. The Executive Yuan has already set up a task force to prepare a payment mechanism, which could be ready by the start of the holidays on February 2.

Dispute over the payment amount

The administration also proposes funding AI infrastructure projects and a 100 billion Taiwan dollar small business development fund. The fund is intended to promote the adoption of digital technologies and establish links between new and traditional industries.

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun defended the government's rejection of a proposal by the Kuomintang faction to pay 20,000 Taiwan dollars to each person. According to her, such an option would require an additional budget and increase public debt. She also said that in the first nine months of the year, government revenues increased by 700 billion Taiwan dollars, but after amendments to the Revenue Allocation Act, 250 billion goes to the central government and 450 billion to local authorities.

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