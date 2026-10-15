The Polish government has approved a draft to increase the levy on sugary drinks and expand the list of products covered by it. The document has already been submitted to the Sejm under number 3155: after its first reading, it was referred to the Public Finance and Health committees. The proposed provisions are expected to enter into force on January 1, 2027, Interia reports.

New rates and list of drinks

Currently, the fixed levy is 0.50 zlotys per liter of a beverage containing up to 5 g of sugar per 100 ml or at least one sweetening substance. An additional 0.05 zlotys is charged for each gram of sugar above 5 g per 100 ml. The maximum levy is capped at 1.20 zlotys per liter.

The draft provides for raising the fixed rate to 0.70 zlotys per liter and the variable rate to 0.10 zlotys for each gram of sugar above the established threshold. The maximum rate is proposed to be increased to 1.80 zlotys per liter. A separate levy for caffeine or taurine content may increase tenfold, from 0.10 to 1 zloty per liter.

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The changes are also expected to apply to sweet syrups sold as dietary supplements, all types of concentrates, and certain beverages containing at least 20% juice. According to the publication, the increase could bring the National Health Fund more than 1 billion zlotys in additional revenue.

Manufacturers’ position

Representatives of the beverage industry opposed the initiative. Andrzej Gantner, vice president and director general of the Polish Federation of Food Industry Employers’ Union, told Interia Biznes that the new rates could significantly worsen the financial situation of manufacturers, particularly small and medium-sized companies.

Businesses forecast a 15–30% reduction in beverage production and the possible loss of up to 20,000 jobs. They also state that beverage prices could rise by 5–22% after the changes. At the final stage of the legislative procedure, the draft may face resistance from President Karol Nawrocki, who vetoed similar proposals last year.

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