U.S. Republican Senator Tom Tillis is launching an investigation into the U.S. Department of Defense over restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine amid Russian attacks.

The senator plans to ask the Pentagon’s inspector general to review the actions of the department’s leadership, headed by Pete Hagsett, and to provide a report to Congress and the American public.

Tillis suggests that the disruption may have occurred within the Starshield systems used by the U.S. Department of Defense, rather than directly with Starlink or SpaceX.

According to the senator, the situation could have jeopardized the safety of Ukrainian civilians, as well as U.S. diplomatic and security personnel. He called the incident an unacceptable mistake or, at worst, a deliberate decision that could have made it easier for Russia to prepare its attack.

Source: Tom Tillis

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Piers Morgan, criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones. According to him, this could lead to significant casualties.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk explained who makes decisions regarding the use of the Starshield military satellite system. His statement came after reports of communication disruptions during the operation of Ukrainian drones.

In the U.S., SpaceX owner Elon Musk stated that decisions regarding speed limits or how StarShield systems are used are made by the U.S. Armed Forces, and that President Donald Trump has the final say.

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