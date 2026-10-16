A bipartisan group of nine US senators has urged Pentagon Inspector Platt Moring III to immediately investigate reports of disruptions to the Starshield satellite service in Ukraine. The lawmakers said such disruptions could have put US diplomats, military personnel and security service employees in Ukraine at risk, Anadolu Agency reports.

Request to the Pentagon inspector

In a letter, the senators asked to determine whether US officials approved the reported disruptions or knew about them in advance. They also want to find out whether decisions by the US Department of Defense or its contractors could have caused these interruptions.

The letter was led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen. It was also signed by Senators Thom Tillis, Dick Durbin, Susan Collins, Jack Reed, John Cornyn, Chris Coons, Lisa Murkowski and Richard Blumenthal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over personnel safety

The senators said they were particularly concerned about cases in which US diplomats, military personnel and security service employees were unable to reach designated shelters during air attacks by Russia, the aggressor state. They asked for an examination of whether this could have happened because of disruptions to critical communications or warning systems, including reported problems with intelligence sharing and early warning.

The lawmakers also asked to determine whether the disruptions could have been prevented, whether the Pentagon properly coordinated with contractors and whether corrective measures are being taken. They expressed concern over reports of restrictions on satellite services for Ukraine.

Starshield, developed by SpaceX, is a satellite communications system for government and national security needs. Starlink, the company's broader satellite internet service, has supported communications for Ukrainian forces and other users during the war Russia is waging against Ukraine. The senators noted that Ukraine had previously had service terms without speed restrictions and questioned reports of new limitations.

Read us on