U.S. President Donald Trump plans to offer Russian dictator Vladimir Putin new terms favorable to the Kremlin if Moscow complies with Washington’s demand for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

According to journalists, Ukrainian and European officials are outraged by Trump’s recent actions and decisions.

Politicians in Kyiv and Brussels believe the U.S. president has taken the wrong approach to peace negotiations. They are convinced that the war can only be ended by increasing pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine.

Ukraine and the EU also know that Putin will use any economic support from the U.S. to replenish Russia’s military budget and continue hostilities.

On October 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he felt betrayed by Trump’s proposal to purchase diesel fuel from Russia.

“It’s a shame that we’re losing a strong partner… We cannot be weak. Otherwise, we won’t be able to survive,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

However, the problem is that Trump has no intention of stopping his attempts to “appease” the Kremlin leader.

White House insiders told the media that the U.S. president plans to de-escalate hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and then offer Putin new agreements.

According to the sources, these agreements would provide economic and political benefits to Russia in exchange for adhering to a longer-term ceasefire with Ukraine. The specific details have not yet been disclosed.

This was reported with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Thrown Ukraine to the Wolves — The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

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