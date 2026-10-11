On the Japanese island of Okinawa, a US Marine was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 39-year-old woman at a hotel in the city of Naha and stealing her wallet. The case has sparked outrage among the island’s residents and renewed debate over the significant US military presence in the region, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to police, the Marine was serving in Okinawa. Local media reported that the woman was strangled, while the serviceman denies the charges brought against him.

Reaction of Okinawa residents

Okinawa resident Takako Kakazu told AFP that after this incident, she wants US military personnel to leave Okinawa. According to her, the island’s residents feel anger and fear over another alleged incident involving a member of US forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Twenty-three-year-old cafe worker Airi Hiane said that her first reaction was the feeling that a similar situation was happening again. She noted that if the US military presence on the island remains, military personnel must follow the rules. At the same time, Hiane acknowledged that demanding the complete withdrawal of US forces is difficult.

The role of US bases

Other Okinawa residents stressed that Americans are important to local businesses. Income related to military bases accounts for about 5% of the region’s total annual income, and supporters of the bases point out that they create jobs.

Japan, which has a pacifist constitution, also relies on US military power as a deterrent against a potential attack. Following the Marine’s arrest, US forces were banned from consuming alcohol for 48 hours. Naha bar owner Stephen Butler said the restriction had already affected his establishment, but relations between local residents and foreigners on the island generally remain good.

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