Latvia’s National Armed Forces issued a warning about a potential threat in the airspace for the municipalities of Bauska, Aizkraukle and Ogre. Residents of these areas received an orange alert via the Cell Broadcast system, and the warning was ended shortly afterward, LSM English reports.

Alert for three municipalities

The warning covered Bauska, Aizkraukle and Ogre. The outlet notes that it was cancelled shortly after notifications were sent to residents.

Two alert levels

Latvia’s National Armed Forces use two levels of Cell Broadcast messages. The yellow alert is informational: it does not require immediate action but calls on people to take into account a possible threat in the airspace.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The orange alert, according to the military’s description, reports a confirmed threat in the airspace and requires immediate action in line with the instructions. People in the warning area are advised to shelter indoors at least two walls away from the exterior of the building, and after an explosion to remain inside and not approach windows or doors.

Residents are also urged not to post photos and videos on social media in order to avoid spreading disinformation and revealing defence positions.

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