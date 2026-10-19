Netanyahu says Israel is ready to strike enemies — The Hindu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country is ready to strike its enemies at any moment. He said this on October 19 in a video address from an unnamed base.

Statement from the base

Netanyahu said that he spoke with the base commander and saw Israel's readiness, determination and capability to strike its enemies when necessary.

“I tell our enemies: do not test us — you will receive stronger blows than those you have suffered so far,” the Israeli prime minister said in the video.

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Context of the statement

Netanyahu also said that Israel is determined to defend itself. His remarks came eight days before tense elections in the country and after the prime minister's previous warnings to Iran.

The Hindu, citing AFP, reported on the Israeli prime minister's statement: The Hindu report.

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