The UN is demanding that Russia provide lists of deported Ukrainian children

Russia is obligated to provide a comprehensive list of Ukrainian children who have been taken out of the country and to establish an independent mechanism to reunite them with their families or legal guardians.

“We want to receive a list from you. You must establish an independent mechanism, and the state that relocated these children should not determine their fate,” emphasized Vanessa Fraser, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Special Representative on Children and Armed Conflict, during the Paris Peace Forum.

According to her, Moscow’s reference to security concerns is unfounded given the prolonged period the minors have spent on Russian territory, and altering their personal data or preventing them from learning the Ukrainian language directly violates international law and the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

Russia is implementing a systematic policy toward Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. This policy involves deportation, the eradication of Ukrainian identity, and the recruitment of minors into military training and the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia has begun sending Ukrainian children—whom it abducted during the full-scale war—to its army. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a speech at a special panel on Ukraine as part of the 30th Ibero-American Summit. According to him, the occupiers may be preparing the abducted children to participate in the war against their own country.

Russia has announced preparations for a new phase of returning Ukrainian children to their families. In November, they plan to help nine children reunite with their loved ones in Ukraine with the participation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Another 14 children have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine has verified more than 20,000 cases of child deportation.

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