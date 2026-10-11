Papa Lev will undergo surgery to remove a mass in his lung; the procedure is scheduled for the coming days

Pope Leo XIV announced that he will undergo surgery to remove a lump in his lung that doctors discovered during a recent medical examination. According to the Vatican, the surgery is scheduled for early next week, and his recovery will take about a week.

The pontiff spoke about the upcoming surgery during his weekly Sunday “Angelus” prayer and blessing in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“Recently, during a medical examination, doctors discovered a well-defined nodule in my lung; it was detected at a very early stage and is clearly localized. The doctors consider surgery to be advisable, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The procedure is already scheduled for the coming days. Thank you, and I entrust myself to your prayers,” said Pope Leo.

A Vatican statement noted that the surgery will take place early next week, and recovery from the procedure will take approximately seven days.

Pope Leo XIV, who was born in the United States, has had no known health problems previously. He leads an active lifestyle, including playing tennis and swimming every week at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

The 71-year-old Pope is scheduled to make a major two-week trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November. It is currently unknown whether the surgery and the postoperative recovery period will affect the schedule of this visit.

Concern for the pontiff’s health is also linked to the experience of his predecessor. The late Pope Francis died at the age of 88 and had significant physical limitations in the final years of his life.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to the news of the upcoming surgery and expressed her support for the pontiff on behalf of herself and the Italian government.

“I wish to express to the Holy Father my personal support and the support of the Italian government as he faces the challenge that awaits him in the coming days. The calm and composure with which he spoke about this during today’s ‘Angelus’ prayer inspire hope. I am convinced that the Italian people will also express their unwavering support and love for him,” Meloni said.

This was reported by Sky News.

As a reminder, Pope Leo XIV previously stated that the parties to the negotiations on ending the war must be prepared to compromise on certain positions in order to achieve peace. He made these remarks on September 28 during a speech to European leaders in Metz, France.

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