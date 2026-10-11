Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that three violent attacks in Polish schools this week were linked to the “glorification of violence” on the internet. One woman was killed in the attacks, while other people, including children, were also injured, BBC News reports.

Tusk’s statement and police actions

During a crisis meeting with security services on Sunday, Tusk said that such acts are often spontaneous and inspired by online activity. He added that the authorities are not dealing with a large-scale organized group, but fascination with violence has been growing in the world and in Poland in recent years and months.

According to the head of government, these are acts of nihilistic violence linked to far-right circles. Some of those detained, he said, had been active in far-right circles. Police also recorded an increase in searches for Nazi content and mass murderers who have become internet idols.

After inspecting tens of thousands of schools, police detained 117 people for possessing knives or other weapons, as well as for threatening to attack schools or other students.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks in schools

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student attacked people at a vocational school in the Masovian Voivodeship, injuring nine people. The following day, after a 15-year-old teenager entered a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny north of Warsaw, a 37-year-old school employee was killed.

On Saturday, a woman was detained at an educational institution in Warsaw after injuring three people during an attack on a 17-year-old girl. Thousands of police officers visited schools across the country to reassure students after rumors spread about possible new attacks linked to the alleged online “Bloody Friday” challenge.

A 17-year-old boy was also detained in the city of Sierpc after he allegedly stated on school grounds that he intended to harm someone, according to Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński.

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