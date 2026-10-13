Pakistan and EU to strengthen cooperation against illegal migration — Dawn

In Islamabad, Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner agreed to strengthen cooperation in border security, border management and legal migration. Following their meeting, delegation-level talks were held, Dawn reports.

Assessment of Pakistan’s measures

Brunner positively assessed Pakistan’s measures against illegal migration. According to him, as a result of the country’s actions, illegal migration to Europe has decreased by 64%.

The European commissioner also noted the work of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, which, in his assessment, demonstrated professional competence despite limited resources. He added that reducing illegal migration would pave the way for legal migration.

Naqvi stated that Pakistan adheres to a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal migration. According to him, after reducing its level by 64%, the country’s next goal is the complete eradication of this phenomenon.

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Legal migration and border security

The parties discussed promoting legal migration and expanding opportunities for skilled workers between Pakistan and the EU. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation on immigration, coordination between institutions and border management.

Pakistan and the EU plan to cooperate within the EU’s Eastern Corridor Initiative, aimed at combating illegal migration. In addition, the participants in the talks discussed strengthening the capacity of the Pakistan Coast Guards. Brunner assured the Pakistani side of comprehensive support.

In February, Pakistan, Italy, Spain and Greece had already reached an agreement on developing legal migration pathways as a tool to combat illegal migration and migrant smuggling.

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