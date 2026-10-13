In Yemen’s Taiz, five civilians were killed and 17 others injured over the past 24 hours as a result of actions that the Yemen Network for Rights and Freedoms links to Houthi forces. Al Jazeera reports, citing the rights network.

According to the network, Houthi forces fired more than 180 munitions at residential areas, including mortar and artillery shells, Katyusha rockets, tank shells and drones. It also reported damage to seven homes, 12 private vehicles and the Al-Saeed Mosque in Taiz.

Among those killed was five-year-old Ahlam Abdulsalam, who died after a shell struck her family’s home in the Al-Misrakh district, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

Hospital shelling and medicine shortages

According to Saba, an early Tuesday attack affected Al-Safwa Hospital, where windows were shattered and at least one person was injured. Panic broke out among patients and medical staff. Earlier, five people, including three children, were injured in shelling in the Ad-Dahra residential district and the neighboring Bir Basha district.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported mortar shelling of the Al-Ikhwa residential quarter in central Taiz. The number of people killed and injured in this strike has not been established, and there was also property damage.

Residents of the city, which is under Houthi siege, are also experiencing acute shortages of fuel and other essential goods. Yemen’s Ministry of Health and Population said that supplies of medicines, intravenous solutions, medical materials and fuel at Taiz medical facilities are nearing depletion.

Fighting on the Marib and Taiz fronts

Meanwhile, Yemen’s government forces said they had advanced in Marib province as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. A military source told Al Jazeera that dominant heights near the Maas camp in the Medghal district had been captured. On the southern front, forces advancing from the directions of Saba and Bayhan said they had seized the Al-Muqaylat and Jabal-Zajjar positions north of the Harib district.

Intense fighting continues in Taiz along western, southern and southwestern axes. Sources in government forces said their military personnel captured 81 Houthi fighters in the Ad-Dabab district on Monday. The sides also reported fighting in the Al-Shakab, Al-Akrud and Al-Misrakh areas.

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