Hezbollah reportedly upgrades FPV drones in Lebanon — Jerusalem Post

Hezbollah, according to sources from the Lebanese independent outlet Al-Modon, is using the ceasefire period to restore its military capabilities in southern Lebanon and prepare for a possible escalation with Israel. The Jerusalem Post reports this, citing Al-Modon.

Al-Modon’s interlocutors claim that the group is restoring its capabilities both south and north of the Litani River. According to them, Hezbollah takes Israeli threats and diplomatic signals about a possible continuation of military escalation seriously.

Upgrading FPV drones

The sources linked the group’s rearmament to the interception of a truck carrying explosives from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut. As the outlet wrote, the Lebanese Armed Forces stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint in the Bekaa Valley and seized hundreds of kilograms of explosives, including TNT and C4.

Two suspects, according to the Jerusalem Post, said they had received the explosives from a Hezbollah commander in Baalbek and were supposed to deliver them to Beirut. Al-Modon sources claim that such materials are used to improve FPV drones.

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According to their information, the payload of these drones was increased from 2.5 to 4–6 kilograms of explosives. It is also claimed that the cable length for FPV drones was extended from 20 to more than 30 kilometers, potentially enabling strikes from a greater distance.

Security measures and Israel’s position

Al-Modon also reported an increased Hezbollah presence in villages and towns near the so-called Yellow Line, including in certain areas south of the Litani near Nabatieh. According to the outlet, the group is taking security measures because of possible Israeli attempts to eliminate its leaders and officials: a number of apartments and offices were vacated in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Dahieh.

At the same time, according to Al-Modon, Israel believes that the Lebanese authorities have not fulfilled their commitments under the arrangements concerning Hezbollah’s disarmament. The outlet claims that Israel conveyed messages to Lebanon about conducting a large-scale operation against the group, including expanding operations into new areas. Israel may also, according to this information, resort to an air, land and sea blockade of Lebanon.

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