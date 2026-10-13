Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that Russia is likely behind the drone attack on two cargo ships near the country’s territorial waters. He expressed this position in a public address and during a conversation with the Russian ambassador. At the same time, Radev emphasized that there is currently no conclusive and unequivocal evidence to level accusations against any specific party; however, in his opinion, this incident benefits the Russian Federation.

The Bulgarian prime minister called the military escalation in the Black Sea unacceptable and reported that he had discussed the situation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Rutte assured him that, if necessary, the Alliance would strengthen its defenses in the region.

According to the Bulgarian news agency BTA, Radev summoned Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova and told her that Moscow may have been involved in the incident. Among his arguments, he noted that Ukraine had no grounds to destroy its own vessels.

One of the attacked vessels was the Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3, which flies the Maltese flag. It was struck by three drones. All crew members—seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis—were rescued.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

Bulgaria has asked the EU and NATO to help investigate the attacks on the ships, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Bulgaria is calling on the EU to establish a mechanism to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

Russian drones entered the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

A Russian helicopter remained in Polish airspace for 42 seconds; Turkey, for its part, shot down a Russian bomber in 17 seconds

A Russian military helicopter violated Poland’s airspace.

Photos have emerged of destroyed Mi-8 helicopters and aircraft at the Rostov airport following a Ukrainian strike.

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