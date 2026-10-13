In Sweden, all eight parliamentary parties have backed an initiative for emergency legislation that would suspend the so-called deportations of teenagers and young people. The proposal received unanimous support at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Social Insurance, which handles migration issues, The Local Sweden reports.

Support from all parties

Nils Paaarup-Petersen, the Centre Party’s migration spokesperson, said that the committee had secured unanimous support for the initiative itself. He called it positive that the parties of the right-wing Tidö coalition had backed it.

The Tidö coalition parties raised the issue of how exactly to define the scope of the future law, but supported the proposal overall. Christian Democrats representative Ingemar Kihlström said the party was prepared to consider adjustments to recently adopted legislation.

Liberal Party representative Marianna Littke stressed that migration legislation must be humane, clear and predictable. According to her, all parties agree that the issue of such deportations is critically important.

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The process may take months

Committee members invited Migration Minister Johan Forssell and representatives of the Migration Agency to explain to parliament what is needed to complete the procedure for introducing the emergency law. According to Paaarup-Petersen’s assessment, this could take several months.

While the legislation is being prepared, left-of-centre opposition parties are calling on the Migration Agency to immediately suspend deportations of young people. The agency had previously already halted the implementation of such decisions after the government announced future legislative changes, but resumed processing applications two weeks ago.

Since October 1, a mechanism introduced by the government has been in force in Sweden, raising the age limit from 18 to 21 for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of family ties for this group. Left-of-centre parties consider it insufficient and insist that the suspension of deportations should also apply to people who have already turned 21.

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