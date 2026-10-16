Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation Krzysztof Gawkowski demanded that digital platforms protect underage users more effectively. As Interia reports, at a meeting with platform representatives, he stated that of 89 materials marked as illegal by state authorities between October 7 and 12, only 30 had been removed.

According to the minister, these materials were connected with a wave of online content about knife attacks. He noted that platform representatives were shown evidence of inadequate responses to the spread of such content and other online threats.

Age verification and faster moderation

Gawkowski demanded the introduction of genuine user age verification and the immediate removal of accounts belonging to children under 13, rather than doing so after weeks or months. He also called for improved moderation of dangerous content and for algorithms to be configured so that they do not distribute traumatic materials.

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According to him, the platforms committed to conducting training in the coming weeks and preparing dedicated communication channels for Polish services. Requests from NASK, the Central Cybercrime Bureau and other state institutions are to be handled through an expedited procedure.

Criticism of platform X

Representatives of platform X did not attend the meeting at the ministry. Gawkowski stated that out of 57 reported materials, the platform restricted visibility or removed 20, while taking no action regarding 37. The minister linked this to insufficient moderation and called X a platform where hatred spreads.

Gawkowski also expects the president to sign a law that is to introduce the provisions of the Digital Services Act in Poland. According to him, the document provides for the immediate execution of orders to remove content, and non-compliance may result in multimillion fines. The minister stated that after the law is signed, he plans to initiate relevant procedures against X.

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