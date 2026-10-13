Google has removed the Iranian dating app Adam and Eve from Google Play. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the company said it removed the app on October 9 for violating its policies.

Registration of minors

The app claimed that it was available only to adult users. At the same time, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), in its report Child Marriage in the Digital Age, said that children as young as 12 could register on it. The search system also allowed users to filter potential partners by age, including searching for girls aged 13 and older.

The Jerusalem Post reported that it found profiles on the platform’s website of girls offered for marriage who were as young as 15. One profile stated that the girl was in the eighth grade, which, according to the outlet’s assessment, could indicate that she was 13–14 years old. The profile also had a green indicator of parental consent.

The platform publicly reported on the marriage of a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man who met through the app.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Human rights data and Meta’s response

Meta told HRANA that after reviewing the information, it found external links to services arranging marriages involving minors and removed the relevant resources from its platforms. The Iranian digital rights organization Filterbaan had previously stated that Adam and Eve and several Telegram channels facilitated marriages involving children.

According to Filterbaan, nearly 17% of profiles published on Adam and Eve during the six months before the release of its investigation belonged to people under 18. A source within the app’s administration also told the organization that since July 2023, the platform’s head, Hossein Asgari, had ordered the publication of minors’ profiles as part of promoting “Islamic marriage and the Islamic-Iranian way of life.”

HRANA noted that at the beginning of 2025, more than 200 government-licensed dating services operated in Iran, while in 2020 there was only one such service. According to the Statistical Center of Iran, about 25,900 marriages involving girls under the age of 15 were registered in the country in 2022.

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