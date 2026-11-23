In Denmark, a court found Swedish activist Greta Thunberg guilty of trespassing during two protests. She was fined approximately $260 for this offense.

Along with five other people, she occupied a building at the University of Copenhagen during a pro-Palestinian protest in September 2024.

According to the activists themselves, they wanted the university to stop cooperating with Israeli higher education institutions. Afterward, Thunberg was temporarily detained.

Thunberg was also found guilty in connection with a protest outside the Maersk shipping company building in May 2025.

According to the court’s ruling, she and other activists entered the company’s premises in Copenhagen with cleaning supplies to symbolically “clean up” the site.

According to the court’s ruling, the protest was directed against the company’s transportation of weapons and fossil fuels.

Thunberg has been detained several times at protests and has been fined previously.

This is stated in the court’s ruling.

After being detained in the Mediterranean Sea, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg harshly criticized Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was released from custody after her arrest on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest in London.

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