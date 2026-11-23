Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal supported the European Commission’s proposed ban on issuing visas to former participants in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Mihail called this initiative an important step, commenting on it on social media platform X with a short phrase: “Stay home. Wait for your trial.”

Source: Kristen Michal (X).

The European Commission is once again proposing to ban Russian citizens who participated in combat operations from entering the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this initiative during the presentation of the draft 22nd sanctions package.

Estonia has banned entry for Russians involved in the persecution of the director of the Narva Museum — ERR.

Latvia has barred entry to Russians who own real estate near strategic sites — Delfi

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