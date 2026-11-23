A large-scale protest against government reforms took place in the Belgian capital. According to police estimates, about 50,000 people took part in the march, while labor unions put the number at 70,000.

On Monday, November 23, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Brussels at the call of the labor unions.

They demanded that budget negotiations be expedited and opposed the planned changes, particularly pension reform.

Trade union representatives, young people, and retirees joined the protest. This is already the second large-scale protest demanding that the government reconsider its reform agenda.

Source: Le Soir.

In Belgium on Monday, November 23, all outbound flights from the country’s airports were canceled, and public transportation was significantly restricted due to a nationwide labor union demonstration in Brussels.

Students and young workers in more than 20 European countries took part in coordinated protests against the rising cost of living and housing, deteriorating educational conditions, and increased military spending.

In Germany, ahead of the “Gen Z regelt” protests scheduled for Friday, politicians from several parties expressed their support for the youth protests. Anya Weissgerber, deputy chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, stated that young people have the right to openly express their concerns and expectations.

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