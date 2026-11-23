The Moldovan Ministry of Defense has proposed changes to the law regarding the military training of reservists and citizens. Specifically, the ministry proposes introducing an accelerated basic military training course lasting up to 42 days.

Currently, Moldovan citizens either complete standard 12-month conscript service or undergo training at university military departments. The proposed changes call for the introduction of an accelerated training program lasting up to 42 days for people aged 18 to 27 who have been selected for military service, students (at their request), and citizens aged 27 to 55 who have not completed military service and are not in the reserves.

“All categories, conditions, and procedures will be defined by legislative provisions,” the Ministry of Defense stated. The ministry did not specify whether the accelerated training would replace the standard 12-month term of service.

The draft also proposes creating new categories of reservists. Currently, the law divides reservists into “active” and “passive” categories. According to the Ministry of Defense’s initiative, the reserve will consist of a contract reserve—which will include citizens who voluntarily enlist—and an operational reserve—comprising former service members or trained personnel who can be rapidly mobilized.

For those who choose a military career under contract, the term of service will be up to 5 years for all categories of service members. Under current legislation, however, terms depend on rank. The bill also introduces financial allowances both upon enlistment and during active service.

The Ministry of Defense clarifies that the bill is currently under review, and these provisions have not yet taken effect.

This was reported by NewsMaker.

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