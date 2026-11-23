Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that countries in the region should get used to and be prepared for new attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian ships in the Baltic Sea.

He expressed this view in an interview with the ERR broadcasting company, commenting on the drone strike on the dry cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on November 21. According to the head of the Estonian government, such actions should come as no surprise, as this is not the first time they have occurred and they have already been discussed in detail on multiple occasions at the government level.

Michał noted that the main challenge for the Baltic states lies in the need to deal with damaged vessels and the threat of environmental pollution, which is why Tallinn had put its state fleet on standby in advance and rehearsed relevant scenarios during exercises. He also praised Finland’s response after a Russian vessel engulfed in flames drifted into its territorial waters after losing control, emphasizing that Helsinki acted with restraint and did not give in to calls to sink the dry cargo ship.

The fire aboard the Sparta II, from which all 16 crew members were evacuated, was extinguished over the course of more than a day through the joint efforts of the maritime services of Finland, Estonia, and the Russian Federation—at the request of the Finnish side, Tallinn dispatched the multi-purpose vessel “General Kurvits” to the incident area. Kristen Mihal added that Estonian rescue vessels remain on standby for joint operations with the Finns in case similar incidents recur.

Source: Interview with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal on ERR.

The drone strike on the Russian dry cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland is a collateral consequence of Russia’s war of aggression and an exercise of Ukraine’s right to self-defense, stated on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

We previously reported that a Russian cargo ship was on fire in the Gulf of Finland following a drone attack

A fire continues to burn on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on November 21. The crew has already been evacuated, but the fire has not yet been extinguished. Finnish authorities are attempting to put out the fire and cool the cargo containers to avoid further risks.

The Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

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