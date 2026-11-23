Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, November 23, announced in video addresses the official launch of the practical phase of the joint TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity).

The initiative aims to unblock transportation routes and establish uninterrupted multimodal transit connections in the South Caucasus based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of the region’s countries.

According to Pashinyan, the launch of the project marked the beginning of the largest economic program in Armenia’s history since gaining independence. For his part, Donald Trump congratulated the Armenian prime minister on his “bold leadership” in bringing an end to the more than 35-year-old conflict with Azerbaijan, recalling the signing of the peace agreement at the White House last year.

The U.S. president also announced the creation of a new company, “TRIPP Development Company,” which will develop trade, energy, and passenger routes in the region. In addition, Trump thanked Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation and for nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, and invited the Armenian prime minister to the White House next year during his visit to Washington for the National Prayer Breakfast.

Source: panorama.

Armenia has begun preparatory design work for the TRIPP trade corridor, although the operational agreement with the U.S. has not yet been finalized, and the operating company, TRIPP Development, has not yet been registered.

Construction of the TRIPP transport corridor through Armenian territory—which is intended to connect the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave—is scheduled to begin in 2027. Previously, work was expected to start by the end of 2026.

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