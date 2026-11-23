On November 23, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that the disruptions in the operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in Ukraine require a clear explanation.

As the head of the British Defense Ministry noted, such disruptions in the operation of the Starlink and Starshield systems seriously undermine trust.

“Regarding Starlink and Starshield—we really need to get to the bottom of what happened, as well as how and why the service disruptions occurred. I can say that this issue has been discussed by defense ministers across Europe. It has seriously undermined confidence and trust,” the British minister noted.

Streeting insists that allies must receive a clear explanation regarding the communication disruptions—why and how they occurred.

He made these remarks at a briefing in Kyiv, as quoted by “Ukrinform.”

Ukraine has found a way to circumvent restrictions on the use of Starshield over Russia – Fire Point.

Starshield restrictions have halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with guarantees of access to Starlink and Starshield.

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