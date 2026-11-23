Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel, known for his role in the “Transformers” franchise, recorded a video message for Ukrainians. He expressed his support for them, thanked them, and said he is proud of their achievements.

The video featuring the celebrity in Florida was recorded by Ukrainian Iryna Bezsmertna, who holds the title of Mrs. World Intl 2023.

The Ukrainian woman was among the VIP guests at the event. During a personal conversation with Duamel, they began talking about Ukraine, after which the idea arose to record a joint video message.

“Hello, my Ukrainian friends! I want to say that I have great respect for you, I’m thinking of you, and I’m incredibly proud of you. What you’ve managed to accomplish is truly impressive. Your support is extremely important to me. Thank you so much! This is wonderful! See you soon!” said Josh Duhamel.

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According to Bezsmertnaya, the meeting with the Hollywood actor took place in Florida during the celebration of the first anniversary of the American magazine *The Rich Reporter*. Actors, musicians, television celebrities, and other representatives of the American entertainment industry were invited to the private event.

Josh Duhamel is an American actor who gained worldwide fame for his role as Army Captain William Lennox in the “Transformers” film franchise. He has also appeared in the films *Safe Haven* and *Life As We Know It*, as well as the TV series *Las Vegas*.

Iryna Bezsmertna is a Ukrainian woman living in the U.S. who works in the beauty industry and represents the Ukrainian community in Miami.

She holds the titles of Ms. World America 2022 and Mrs. World Intl 2023. Since 2025, Bezsmertna has served as the head coach for the Ms. USA, Ms. World America, Ms. Universe, and Ms. World Intl beauty pageants organized by World International Corporation.

Bezsmertna prepares contestants for beauty pageants and helps them get ready to compete on American and international stages. Among the titles her protégés have won are Mrs. Globe Petite, Ms. USA WI, Mrs. Universe WI, and Mrs. World America.

Bezsmertna also participates in organizing charity events in the U.S. in support of Ukraine and represents the Ukrainian community at public and social events.

As a reminder, Ukraine has secured the support of yet another Hollywood star, namely American actor and director Ben Affleck.

Actor Sean Penn visited Ukraine and met with soldiers of the 3rd Special Operations Regiment

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