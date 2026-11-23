The U.S. is discussing the creation of an international mission to train Syrian military personnel in mine clearance and ordnance disposal.

The initiative could become the first U.S. training program for the Syrian army since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024.

According to Reuters, about 15 countries may join the mission, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Training is tentatively planned to take place in Syria and Jordan, and the program could begin as early as March 2027 with limited participation by U.S. military personnel.

A coordination center in Jordan, which would liaise with Syrian authorities, U.S. military personnel, and regional partners, could serve as the organizational backbone of the program. No final decision has yet been made regarding the mission’s format and objectives.

At the same time, the initiative faces obstacles. The U.S. must vet Syrian military personnel for involvement in human rights violations, and some members of the Syrian military leadership oppose granting Americans access to the country’s military facilities.

The mission could mark a new phase in military cooperation between Washington and Damascus following the gradual lifting of U.S. sanctions and the resumption of contacts between the two countries.

Source: Reuters.

A consortium of companies from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait has begun restoring Syria’s main M5 highway. Work is already underway on a section south of Damascus.

In Syria, the Israeli military carried out a raid in the village of Ma’ariya in the western part of the Daraa province, during which they searched homes and fired shots into the air.

In the Syrian province of Quneitra, Israeli forces detained a resident of the village of Mazraat al-Fityan, and later military vehicles entered the village of Al-Samadania al-Sharqiya.

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