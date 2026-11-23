Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called on Russia to immediately cease its attacks on Ukraine’s energy and food infrastructure and on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, he stated that this year Russia has intensified its strikes on civilian facilities, energy infrastructure, ports, and logistics, leading to a rise in civilian casualties, particularly among children.

Rinkēvičs emphasized that Ukraine is preparing for the harshest winter since the start of the full-scale war, with millions of people left without electricity, heating, or water. He urged that Russia not be allowed to use the winter as a tool to exert pressure on Ukrainians.

The Latvian president also accused Russia of attempting to block maritime routes for Ukrainian food exports and stressed that Latvia will continue to support Ukraine.

Source: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, address to the UN Security Council.

The Latvian government plans to adopt a declaration on derussification, which is intended to serve as the legal basis for restricting the use of the Russian language in public spaces.

Construction of the Baltic Defense Line along Latvia’s eastern border is underway: anti-tank trenches are being dug and concrete barriers, known as dragon’s teeth, are being installed.

Latvia is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following a Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga have reported yet another Russian attack on the civilian population of Ukraine.

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