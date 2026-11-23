British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the country’s re-entry into the European Union without a referendum would be “unthinkable.”

He articulated this position during a speech in Parliament, presenting the results of the EU–UK summit that took place on November 20 in Brussels.

According to The Guardian, Burnham had previously emphasized the need for a referendum, but this time he clearly stated that a return to the EU without the will of the people would not be considered.

Source: The Guardian

At the summit in Brussels, Belgium, the European Union and the UK discussed three initiatives regarding trade, emissions trading schemes, and youth mobility.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to state that the country has lost more from Brexit than it has gained and will seek to reset relations with the European Union.

Only 24% of UK citizens believe the country is better off outside the European Union—the lowest figure since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Read us on