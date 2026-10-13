In China, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China is conducting an investigation into former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan. As the state news agency Xinhua reported, he is being investigated over suspected serious violations of discipline and the law. In Chinese state reports, this wording is used as a euphemism for corruption.

Xinhua report

Xinhua reported the start of the investigation on Tuesday, October 13. According to the South China Morning Post, Huang is under investigation in connection with suspected corruption. The available report provides no other details of the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Former Chongqing mayor

Huang Qifan previously served as mayor of Chongqing. The South China Morning Post also describes him as an official who survived several major regional corruption scandals. At the same time, the source does not directly link him to these scandals and does not report on the circumstances of the current investigation.

Read us on