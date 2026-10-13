Disruptions have occurred in Poland in the operation of the Profil Zaufany electronic identification service. The problems concern, in particular, extending the profile’s validity period and cancelling it.

Operations affected by the disruptions

As Interia reports, the Central Informatics Centre of Poland announced the difficulties. The disruptions also affected changing the authorization method, changing the phone number, and confirming Profil Zaufany during a video call and at confirmation points.

The Central Informatics Centre described the disruptions as temporary and said that the team is already working to resolve the problem and fully restore the service’s functionality.

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What Profil Zaufany is used for

Profil Zaufany makes it possible to confirm one’s identity online and sign electronic documents. With it, users can handle some administrative matters remotely; use of the service is free of charge.

Previous problems with the system’s operation occurred in May this year. At that time, the disruptions concerned both logging in through Profil Zaufany and using the trusted signature, which complicated access to ePUAP and other government services requiring authentication. Those malfunctions were resolved within several hours.

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