Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu will be placed under house arrest

On October 13, a Romanian court ordered that former presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu be placed under house arrest for 30 days.

This decision was made during the investigation of a case in which the politician is suspected of fraud.

In late September, Georgescu was taken into custody pending the investigation. He appealed the decision, after which the court agreed to change the pretrial measure to house arrest.

However, the court’s decision can still be appealed.

Georgescu and businessman Ionel Rousen are accused of forming an organized criminal group and committing fraud with particularly serious consequences.

Source: Reuters

On September 29, the Bucharest Court of Appeals ruled to remand former Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu in custody for 30 days. Previously, a lower court had released him on judicial supervision, but prosecutors appealed that decision. Georgescu and businessman Ionel Rousen are suspected of forming an organized criminal group and committing fraud with particularly severe consequences.

On September 22, a Bucharest tribunal released former Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu from custody and placed him under judicial supervision in connection with the alleged fraud case.

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