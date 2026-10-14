In South Africa, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development plans to submit two draft legislative amendments to the minister by the end of October that could give the public access to the National Register for Sex Offenders. This was announced by the department’s head of legal services, Steven Ralekwa, during an event in Tshwane, TimesLIVE reports.

Two draft amendments

According to Ralekwa, both drafts have already been completed and are being prepared for submission to the minister for consideration. The department is also finalising an explanatory memorandum on the proposed amendments. Currently, only designated categories of people have access to the register, but the ministry intends to expand it.

The official noted that, when preparing the new rules, it is necessary to take into account the reasons why the register’s data were not initially open, as well as to prevent violations of the rights of people listed in it or risks to communities.

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Bosa party demands

The statement came after a march to the ministry building led by Build One South Africa party leader Mmusi Maimane and his deputy, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster. Participants handed over a memorandum demanding that the register be made accessible to the public. Bosa representatives believe this will help people protect themselves and their families from sex offenders.

In February 2025, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi said that the register would be opened by the end of that month. This did not happen because current legislation restricts the disclosure of information from the register. In September 2025, she instructed the department to prepare legislative amendments that would allow public access.

Maimane said that Bosa has been seeking to open the register for about two years and threatened to go to court for a supervisory order if the ministry fails to act.

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