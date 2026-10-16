US leasing company Aviation Capital Group (ACG), based in Newport Beach, California, has ordered 75 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family. Deliveries of the new narrow-body aircraft are scheduled for 2032–2035, AeroTime reports.

The largest purchase in ACG’s history

For ACG, this deal is the largest aircraft purchase in the company’s nearly 40-year history. ACG is a subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. The contract also provides for the right to change the order to other variants within the A320neo family.

ACG President and CEO Thomas Baker said that the company’s portfolio strategy focuses on next-generation narrow-body aircraft, which are in the highest demand among airlines worldwide. According to him, the largest order in ACG’s history reflects the company’s confidence in the long-term future of air travel.

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Order backlog through the mid-2030s

Following the new deal, ACG’s order backlog for A320neo family aircraft will total 115 units. As of June 30, 2026, the company’s portfolio included 118 aircraft of this family.

Airbus Executive Vice President of Commercial Aircraft Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry noted that the partnership between Airbus and ACG has continued since 2007, when the lessor placed its first order with the manufacturer. ACG Chief Manufacturer Officer Rob Downs said that the new aircraft will help the company’s airline customers modernize and expand their fleets, while also extending ACG’s order backlog into the mid-2030s.

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