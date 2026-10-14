In Islamabad, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and commended the country’s diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and peacefully resolving regional challenges. This was reported by Dawn, citing the Pakistani prime minister’s office.

The meeting took place on the second day of al-Busaidi’s two-day visit to Pakistan. During the talks, Sharif called Oman a brotherly country, an important maritime neighbor, and a valuable partner in the region. He also stated that the two countries shared views on regional and global issues and noted Muscat’s position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes.

Cooperation documents

Sharif attended the signing of the protocol of the eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission. The sides also concluded agreements and memorandums on cooperation in media, news and information exchange, historical documentation and archive management, communications and information technology, as well as on facilitating contacts between diplomatic and official representatives.

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Al-Busaidi said that the commission meeting opens the way for broader bilateral engagement in various fields. The ministers also stressed the need to develop trade and investment, maritime and logistics cooperation, cooperation in energy, agriculture, education, IT, media, and climate issues.

Regional tensions

At a joint press conference with al-Busaidi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia completely unacceptable. According to him, Pakistan expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The ministers discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, the war between the United States and Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and Gaza. Al-Busaidi emphasized Oman’s commitment to unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the regional and global economy. Both sides stated that dialogue and diplomacy are the path to resolving regional conflicts.

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