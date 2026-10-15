The United Kingdom is seeking to help Ukraine improve its relations with the United States. The country’s prime minister has promised to “build a bridge” between the two sides to maintain U.S. support for Ukraine. This comes amid the so-called energy truce with Russia, which Moscow is violating.

Burnam accused Russia

Burnam accuses Russia of ending the “energy ceasefire,” the publication reports.

The limited “ceasefire” was initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump in response to mutual strikes by Moscow and Kyiv on oil and gas facilities.

“President Trump called for a ceasefire in the energy sector; President Zelenskyy said he would address this immediately,” the prime minister said.

Burnam noted that Russia has been bombing energy infrastructure in Ukraine in recent days.

“So it has once again become perfectly clear to the whole world who the aggressor is in this conflict,” he said.

"Bridge" with the U.S.

The prime minister acknowledged that these had been “a difficult few days” for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On October 14, the Ukrainian leader visited the UK, where he said he felt “betrayed by Trump.”

Burnam promised to “build this bridge” with the U.S. to ensure continued support for Ukraine and unite “the parties around” Zelenskyy.

This was reported with reference to a statement by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to journalists, according to Sky News.

The British prime minister promised that Zelenskyy would not return from London without assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of Great Britain.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

Read us on