On October 14, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution extending the sanctions regime on Haiti for one year. It provides for an arms embargo, a travel ban and an asset freeze.

Security Council vote

Fourteen members of the Security Council voted in favor of the draft resolution prepared by Panama and the United States. The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, abstained. As Anadolu Agency reports, the document also extends for 13 months the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Haiti sanctions committee.

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Exception for Haiti’s government

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jennifer Locetta said the vote was a signal of support for the people of Haiti from the international community. She clarified that the arms embargo does not apply to the sale, supply or transfer of arms and related materiel, as well as related assistance and training for the Haitian government, if they are intended to achieve peace and security objectives.

Panama’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Eloy Alfaro de Alba, stressed that the international community’s responsibility does not end with the adoption of the resolution. According to him, the crisis in Haiti has many dimensions and requires the continued attention of the Security Council and member states. The country has suffered for years from gang violence and political instability.

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